Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $86.23, with a volume of 45815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.
The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.
Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
