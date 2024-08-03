Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.