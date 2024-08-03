Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

Pinterest Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

