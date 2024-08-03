Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PINS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

