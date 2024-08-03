Pinterest’s (PINS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 128.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after buying an additional 2,023,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

