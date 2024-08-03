Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Polaris Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.77.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.01 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.699115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PIF shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

