QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,319.6% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.05. The firm has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.