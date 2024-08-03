Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 146288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

PACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ranpak in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ranpak by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Ranpak by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 943,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

