Raymond James Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $155.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.23.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.41 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

