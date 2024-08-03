Raymond James Trims Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price to $37.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.30.

Read Our Latest Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $40,488,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $15,677,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $9,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.