Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.65

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 2700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.62.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on REAL. TD Securities raised their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAL

Real Matters Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.61 million, a P/E ratio of -59.30, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.15.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.