Robert W. Baird Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $163.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $142.89 on Thursday. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Generac by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 22,727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.