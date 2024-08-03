Robert W. Baird Lowers PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $35.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

PRO stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. PROS has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in PROS by 21.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

