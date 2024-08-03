Robert W. Baird Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $180.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $231.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Penumbra from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.60.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.61. Penumbra has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

