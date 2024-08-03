Rosenblatt Securities Raises Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $90.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.60.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold 6,254 shares of company stock valued at $403,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

