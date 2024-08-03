Roth Mkm Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $39.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

NYSE PINS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

