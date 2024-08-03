Royal Bank of Canada Raises Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $52.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.27.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 185.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 166.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

