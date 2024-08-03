Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Informatica (NYSE:INFA)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

INFA has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of INFA opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Informatica has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124 over the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

