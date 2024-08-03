Royal Bank of Canada Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $205.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Penumbra from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average of $214.61. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $302.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 496.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.