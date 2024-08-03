SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.17.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $204.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

