Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up to $22.28

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $24.32. Schrödinger shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 195,414 shares.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SDGR

Schrödinger Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,775,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,530,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 35.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 235,785 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,137.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.