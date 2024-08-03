Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.06

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.06 and last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 72144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Sempra Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,578,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,534,000 after acquiring an additional 233,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,077,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,912,000 after acquiring an additional 507,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,338,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,221,000 after acquiring an additional 54,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

