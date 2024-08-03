Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 673,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 6,783.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $80.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

