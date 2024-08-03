Simon Keeton Sells 30,939 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ON stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
