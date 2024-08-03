Simon Keeton Sells 30,939 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ON stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its stake in Onsemi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Onsemi by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

