SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SITE. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $135.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

