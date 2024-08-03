Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.070-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5 billion-$39.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.8 billion.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

SBUX stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.