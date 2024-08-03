Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.52.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average of $132.20. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Generac by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

