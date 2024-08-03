TC Energy Co. (TRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.702 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TC Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. TC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

TRP stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

