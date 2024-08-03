TC Energy Co. (TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on October 31st

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at C$59.29 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$44.70 and a 1 year high of C$59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.95.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,767.90. In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

