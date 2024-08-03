Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.74

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 11690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

