The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $32.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 268,219 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 853,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 647,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

