The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

