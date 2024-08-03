Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 18.9% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 48,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

SAP stock opened at $204.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.07. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $214.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

