Tidal Investments LLC Buys 2,123 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 131.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $410.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.