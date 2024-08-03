Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 292.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 1,788.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mattel by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.92 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $446,975.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

