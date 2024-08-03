Tidal Investments LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $8,964,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MNMD opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

