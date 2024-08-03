Tidal Investments LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LABU. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,180,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 118.0% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LABU opened at $124.42 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $176.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.84.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

