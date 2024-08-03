Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 7,660 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 292.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,438,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,598 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,944. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

ALNY stock opened at $272.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $274.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.