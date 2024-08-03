Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.800-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4 billion-$19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.3 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$10.80 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $318.45 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $351.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.