Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.800-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4 billion-$19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.3 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$10.80 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $318.45 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $351.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.66 and its 200-day moving average is $305.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.