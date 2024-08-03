Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 68673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Trinity Industries by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

