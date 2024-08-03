Truist Financial Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $105.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $97.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

