Truist Financial Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $135.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $141.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $97.59 on Thursday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 53.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

