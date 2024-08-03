Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Silgan (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,307.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 10,540.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2,838.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

