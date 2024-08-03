United States Steel Co. (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 11th

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

United States Steel has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United States Steel to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

