United States Steel Co. (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 11th

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.
United States Steel has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United States Steel to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.
United States Steel Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:X opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
