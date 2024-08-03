UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $586.48

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $586.48 and last traded at $571.58, with a volume of 403600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $576.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $542.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,111,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $549,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,410 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

