Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 52-Week High at $206.10

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.10 and last traded at $205.94, with a volume of 849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

