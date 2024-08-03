Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

