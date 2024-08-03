Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $77.84 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,945.57 or 1.00000317 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011545 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00062518 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.73875506 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $4,850,500.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

