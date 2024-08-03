Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 16,711 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.9 %

ADC stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $72.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Get Our Latest Report on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.